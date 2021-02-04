‘We miss everything’ family says of volunteer firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Timothy Hurney wants his son to know that he is proud of him, but he won’t be able to tell him that anymore. His son, who shared the same name, died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Holmestown Road. He was 20 years old.

“I would tell him I love him and I am so proud of him for doing the firehouse and the way he stepped up in the club...and the man you turned out to be,” Hurney said of his son.

Timothy “Timmy” Hurney was born in Monticello, New York. He moved to Murrells Inlet and graduated from St. James High School where he played football and threw shot-put on track and field team.

He followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps and worked as a volunteer at Horry County Fire Rescue Station 20 on Scipio Lane. Hurney liked hanging out at firehouse learning all he could, his father told The Sun News.

Hurney was a Sergeant at Arms for Ironkeepers Motorcycle Club South Carolina. The club is made up of current and former military, police officers and firefighters. On the road, he was known as Hulk.

Timothy Hurney said his son loved riding and always wore his helmet while on his motorcycle. He also liked to wear cowboy boots.

“He was immensely loved by his family and friends,” Timothy Hurney said. “He was known as a protector to his family and friends.”

Hurney loved his dog, Pow Pow, and his turtle, Crush, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He often helped his dad with projects and motorcycle club fundraisers and events, and enjoyed teaching his little brother about motorcycles. And despite his sisters living in other states he would call them on FaceTime frequently.

When asked about what he would miss most about Timothy, his father’s answer was simple, “everything, we miss everything.”