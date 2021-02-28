The North Myrtle Beach House of Blues has added these two artists to its growing lineup

The House of Blues’ concert list is growing again.

Coming off a year in which nearly all of its scheduled shows were canceled, the North Myrtle Beach venue now has a handful of artists scheduled for this spring and summer after recently adding two to the slate.

Aaron Lewis, a country music solo artist also known as the founding member and lead singer of the now-defunct band Staind, is scheduled to perform an acoustic set and stories show as part of “The State I’m In Tour” on April 16-17, with both starting at 8 p.m.

In March, country singer Riley Green will perform three nights in a row. The Alabama native is scheduled to perform March 25-27, with each show starting at 8 p.m.

Outlaw-country music singer Jamey Johnson, along with Randy Houser, was announced as the first scheduled act of 2021 previously. The duo will be performing a special acoustic set together on March 12-13 as part of their “Country Cadillac Tour.”

Other performances rescheduled after coronavirus hit

The COVID-19 pandemic, and government mandates barring large concerts for most of 2020, forced the House of Blues to cancel many of its events last year, including well-known musical artists such as Blue October, Morgan Wallen, Colt Ford, 311, Yo Gotti and Incubus.

Two other performances slated for 2019 were rescheduled in July for this year.

Halestorm has been rescheduled for April 15 and Iration’s Coastin’ Summer Tour with Tribal Seeds and more has been rescheduled for July 6, 2021. HOB stated that tickets purchased for both initial events will be honored while advising those looking to purchase other available tickets to reach out to its point of purchase.

Tickets for all these events can be purchased through the House of Blues’ website.