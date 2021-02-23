A Myrtle Beach theater show that has been shuttered for a year by COVID plans to reopen

It has been a long time between performances for Elvis and the Blues Brothers.

A Myrtle Beach theater show that has been closed nearly a year because of the coronavirus plans to reopen on March 24.

Legends in Concert features tribute acts including Elvis, the Blues Brothers, Michael Jackson, Prince and several other popular artists.

The small theater housing the show is located near Broadway at the Beach off U.S. 17 and 29th Ave. North. It has been closed since last March 17 because of COVID-19.

The reopening lineup will be tributes to Dolly Parton, Bruno Mars. Elvis Presley and The Blues Brothers, and they will perform together through May 29.

Most other Grand Strand entertainment venues including Carolina Opry, Alabama Theatre, Medieval Times and Pirates Voyage opened several months ago.

“The biggest challenge for this venue compared to especially the Opry and Alabama is they’ve got over 2,000 seats. I’ve got 581 seats,” Brigner said. “If you do social distancing the way you’re supposed to, which we are, you really have about 27 to 28 percent of the occupancy of the capacity. “With so little capacity in this building and with the safety concerns with the pandemic we just held off.”

Legends will be in its 10th year at its current location, which was previously an All Star Café and Club Kryptonite, and 26th year overall operating on the Grand Strand.

Brigner said the business has recently signed a new multi-year lease with options with property owner Burroughs & Chapin.

“I said the last thing I want to do is open up and we do very poorly and I risk what we’ve been doing here for 25 years to be open for a couple months until this thing gets under control a little better. So that was the decision we made,” Brigner said.

The theater closed early during the pandemic’s impact on the region “out of concern for our guests, cast, crew and employees,” Brigner said.

Brigner said all employees are on leave.

“We have a robust safety plan in place and have written a complete reopening guide to ensure the safety of our guests and our employees,” Brigner said. “We have rolled out the same plan in Branson, Missouri and Coastal Alabama, and it has been very effective. Safety is paramount. We have designed a plan so that the guests can experience the show and not be worried about the theater environment, and the staff can feel comfortable as well, and deliver exceptional customer service.”

Just two of nine Legends in Concert venues in the U.S. are open in Branson, Missouri and Foley, Ala. Some have been mandated to remain closed by government restrictions in places including Las Vegas and Hawaii, and the company also has contracted shows on Norwegian Cruise Line that aren’t operating.

The company hasn’t pulled the plug on any venues or agreements. “Our intentions are to reopen them all,” Brigner said.

“If you look at Hawaii, Vegas and the cruise business it has been pretty tough sledding for our group,” he said. “Just because there’s no revenue coming in doesn’t mean that bills stop coming in, and rents and insurances and all those things. It’s been tough.

“But I’ve been with the company 20 years, I’m like this thing’s not going under on my watch.”

The summer lineup appearing from June 2-Sept. 5 will be Cher, Luke Bryan, Pat Benatar, Shania Twain and Elvis Presley. All shows feature dancers, backup vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, theatrical sets, and a full array of special effects.

The theater will reopen with shows shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 1 and can be purchased at LegendsinConcert.com or by calling 843-238-7827. Group discounts are available.

Legends in concert in Myrtle Beach. File photo