Funeral plans set for Horry County police officer killed in the line of duty

Funeral plans have been set for fallen Horry County police officer Melton Gore.

A public visitation and viewing is set for Tuesday at North Myrtle Beach High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

Gore died on Jan. 12 after being hit by a car. He was trying to remove debris from S.C. Highway 22 near S.C. Highway 31. Gore, a 20-year-veteran, died at the scene. He was 57 years old.

Police have not charged the driver that struck Gore.

Gore was an environmental officer with the department and worked on animal welfare calls and litter control. He was known as “Fox” around the department and renowned for his cooking and hosting events.

Melton Gore Provided by Horry County police

“You knew he put a lot of love into what he did for Horry County, the Horry County police department and for his cooking for folks around him,” Chief Joe Hill said. “What a wonderful guy.”

Hill then remembered a brief conversation he had with Gore earlier Tuesday.

“He says, ‘I can’t wait till I can cook for you again,’” Hill said, “ Unfortunately that won’t happen.”

Gore’s death is the second Horry County police officer who died in the last six months.In August, Cpl. Michael Ambrosino died from coronavirus-related complications. He was a 30-year law enforcement veteran who was most known for his time on beach patrol.