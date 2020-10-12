Trial begins for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing her two newborn babies

Jury selection is underway for the trial of a woman accused of killing two babies and throwing them in the trash.

The trial for Alyssa Dayvault started in Horry County court on Monday. Jury selection is slated to conclude in the afternoon as attorneys then discuss legal issues. The trial is expected to begin in earnest on Tuesday.

North Myrtle Beach police charged Dayvault with two counts of homicide by child abuse. She faces life in prison.

According to arrest warrants, Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in early December 2018 with heavy bleeding. She delivered the placenta, but no child.

Hospital staff called the police, who spoke to Dayvault. She said she gave birth to a baby boy days earlier at her North Myrtle Beach residence, according to the warrants.

She said the boy was born alive and took gasping breaths, the warrants state. Dayvault didn’t seek medical attention and did not try to save the baby’s life, police said.

Dayvault disposed of the baby’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence, according to the warrants. Officers found the remains in a trash bin at her North Myrtle Beach home.

Police said that while they were investigating, they learned a similar situation occurred in November 2017 when Dayvault gave birth to a girl. She didn’t seek medical attention and disposed of the baby in a waste receptacle, police said.

Officers got Dayvault’s medical records, which showed in November 2017 she was pregnant and in the third trimester. The fetus at that time had a healthy heart tone, according to the warrants.