Myrtle Beach says goodbye to fallen cop Jacob Hancher: a friend, a son, a gentle giant

For the first time in nearly two decades, Myrtle Beach paused to celebrate the life and honor a fallen officer.

“He was the most gentle person,” Detention Officer Autumn Ward said of her friend Jacob Hancher.

Hancher, a Myrtle Beach patrolman, died in a Saturday shootout that was initially a routine domestic disturbance. Five days later, the community gave the five-year department veteran its goodbyes on a day filled with pomp and circumstance.

It’s attention, Hancher’s parents said, he would have loved.

The community, local police and officers from across the country gathered on Friday afternoon for Hancher’s funeral. A separate funeral will be held next week in Maryland, which is where Hancher is from, and where he will be laid to rest.

Dozens of police vehicles and Hancher’s family participated in a processional from Conway along U.S. 501 to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for his funeral.

Hundreds paird their respects to honor the man known for his goofy attitude, genuine caring, a love of animals and a smile as large as his 6-foot-5-inch frame.

Hancher and other police officers responded to a call about 10 p.m. at 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive. When they arrived, a man started shooting. Hancher died and another officer was injured. The injured officer, Andrew Wangstad, was released from the hospital earlier this week.

The suspect was found dead after the shooting, state investigators said.

Hancher’s death is the first in-the-line-of-duty death among Myrtle Beach police since Joseph McGarry in 2002.

Ward recalled doing a 11-hour inmate transport with Hancher the day before the shooting. She said the two of them sang songs-all kinds, at the top of their lungs-throughout the trip.

“We were singing so bad on purpose,” Ward said.

At the time, she didn’t realize how important that moment would become. Given the chance, Ward said she would tell Hancher how he was gentle and kind.

“I love you,” she said fighting back the emotion of the moment.