Myrtle Beach Mayor says officer’s killing has community ‘grieving his senseless death’

A gray cloud hung over Myrtle Beach on Sunday morning — both figuratively and literally — as the city mourned a police officer killed in the line of duty.

“The sky today is symbolic of the cloud hanging over our community,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a statement.

Ptlm. Jacob Hancher died after a shooting near Yaupon Drive and 14th Avenue South Saturday night. Police were responding to a domestic situation at the time of the shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. A second police officer was injured in the shooting, but is expected to recover.

The suspect was found dead after the shooting. Officials have not identified the suspect.

Bethune reference the biblical verse of Matthew 5:9 in her statement, which reads “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the children of God.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. He was killed while striving to be a peacemaker,” Bethune staed. “Jacob’s family, our Myrtle Beach Police Department and our entire community is grieving his senseless death. There are no words to describe the depth of pain and mixed emotions that we all are feeling.”

Hancher loved those he served with on the police force, Bethune said.

He was also a member of the Catholic Church of St. James in Conway, where he served as a missionary on a 2017 trip to Honduras, Bethune said.

“That shows exactly what kind of heart he had. A servant’s heart, who not only served his community here, but also served the community of God,” the Mayor said. “This is a time where our community needs to draw strength from each other and give empathy and compassion to those who are so deeply hurting.”

Bethune was one of several South Carolina officials who shared their thoughts after learning of Hancher’s death. Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette expressed her condolences on social media.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

“Last night, South Carolina suffered a tragic loss when Myrtle Beach police [patrolman] Jacob Hancher was killed in the line of duty,” Evette wrote. “Our prayers go out to his family, his loved ones, and the MBPD family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) posted on social media about the Hancher’s passing.

“I was just in Myrtle Beach on Friday speaking with police officers. My prayers are with the family and friends of [patrolman] Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty,” Graham stated. “The cops need our support now more than ever.”

“I’ve never known a more difficult time to be a police officer,” he added.

Graham’s challenger in the upcoming U.S Senate election, Democrat Jaime Harrison also released a statement on Sunday.

“Marie and I join in prayers with the people of Myrtle Beach after the tragic killing of [patrolman] Jacob Hancher, who gave his life in service to his community,” Harrison said. “Also a volunteer firefighter for Horry County Fire Rescue, Officer Hancher was clearly committed to saving lives and making this state a safer place to live. I grieve for his friends and loved ones, and this serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that members of law enforcement face each and every day.”

State Representative Russell Fry (R-Horry) posted on Facebook his thoughts after the officer’s death.

“The entire Grand Strand wakes today with terrible news and heavy hearts,” he stated. “While responding to a call for service, one of our own was killed in the line of duty last night.

“Praying for the family of Officer Jacob Hancher this morning and all of the law enforcement community that knew and served with him.”