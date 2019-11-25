‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ with these holiday classics playing at Market Common

Take a break from your Christmas preparations and head over to The Market Common in Myrtle Beach where your favorite holiday classics will be featured on the big screen next month.

Every Sunday and Wednesday, Stone Theaters Grand 14 at Market Common pays homage to the great movies with its Flashback Cinema series. Through December, the theater will feature some of cinema’s most notable holiday movies to ring in the season.

Dec. 1 & 4: Home Alone (1990) Rated PG

In this John Hughes Christmas comedy, eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) must protect his home from two inept burglars (Joe Pesci & Daniel Stern) after his large family accidentally leaves for their family vacation without him. At first he finds life home alone a fun game, but the game turns dangerous when he’s forced to defend his house from the wet bandits.

Dec. 8 & 11: White Christmas (1954) Not Rated

Two World War II veterans (Bing Crosby & Danny Kaye), who are also acclaimed Broadway performers, become romantically involved with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney & Vera-Ellen) and join forces to stage a Christmas show to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. This romantic musical will bring holiday cheer with acclaimed hits from Irving Berlin, including “White Christmas” and “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.”

Dec. 15 & 18: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Rated PG-13

Chevy Chase stars in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Warner Bros.

The Griswolds are back to their crazy antics in this holiday classic. With a house full of his obnoxious relatives, everyone’s favorite dad, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), is determined to have a good old-fashioned family Christmas with the perfect tree, lights and presents. But Clark’s plans predictably takes a turn for the worse when his wacky brother, Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid), crashes his holiday festivities.

Dec. 22 & 24: It’s A Wonderful Life (1946) Rated PG

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is part of The Nick’s holiday series. Provided photo

Frank Capra’s classic tells the story of frustrated businessman, George Bailey (James Stewart), as he exhausts himself helping the people of Bedford Falls while preventing the wicked miser Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore) from taking over the town. When misfortune strikes on Christmas Eve, an angel shows a discouraged George what life would have been like if he had never existed.

For more movie times and more information about Flashback Cinema, call 843-315-2991 or visit www.stonetheatres.com.