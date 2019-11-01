Toss out that jack-o-lantern: It’s time for Christmas on Ice in the Myrtle Beach area

Christmas on ice? In Myrtle Beach?

Yes - that’s right, the holiday show Christmas on Ice is coming to the Myrtle Beach area Monday, offering eight shows a week through Dec. 28.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a good show,” said Jay Lodge with Dublin Worldwide Productions. “This is completely new (for the area), completely unique.”

The show features ice skaters from all over the world at the Big Top Tent at Fantasy Harbor, a large climate-controlled tent that seats more than 800 people.

Show times are each evening at 7:30 Monday through Saturday, with additional shows at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays.

Lodge said the 2-hour show is priced low enough that a family of four can enjoy it for less than $100 - and some shows are already sold out. Tickets are $12.95 for children and specials start at $34.95 for adults, he said.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.iceshowMB.com.

The production company will also put on Hot Jersey Nights shows for the second year in the Myrtle Beach area beginning Nov. 12 at the Asher Theater. The tribute show - running through Nov. 12 to Dec. 22 - highlights Franki Valli and the Four Seasons’ development as a group with a holiday twist. To purchase tickets or learn more about the show, visit https://ashertheatre.com/event/hot-jersey-nights-1.