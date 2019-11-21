Here’s when you can take a trolley tour to learn about Myrtle Beach history, film & music

With the cooler months preventing Myrtle Beach residents from sunbathing on the beach, officials are providing other entertaining activities for people to enjoy in the new year.

Starting in January, two Myrtle Beach trolley tours will kick off at The Market Common celebrating the city’s rich history in movies, music and military. These tours will accompany The Market Common Military History Trolley Tour, a popular event that is now in its third season.

The first trolley tour is planned for Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. called “ Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years.” The tour will take attendees to Pine Lakes Country Club and the H.B. Springs Building sharing stories about Myrtle Beach’s earliest years, with a focus on years 1941 to 1945 during WWII. The trolley will tell what it was like with U-boat threats off the coast and the arrival of German POWs.

On Jan. 14, there will be a two-hour trolley tour called “The Myrtle Beach History, Movies & Music Trolley Tour.” That event runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will make stops at the Jack Thompson Gallery and the South Carolina Hall of Fame. Participants will learn about the city’s history from the mid 20th Century to present day and the impact movies and music had on Myrtle Beach.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Both tours will meet in front of the Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common. Tickets for the trolley tours are $30 each and can be bought on Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 843-839-3500 or visit www.marketcommonmb.com/events/.