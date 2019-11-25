Gobble, gobble: Here’s your Myrtle Beach area Thanksgiving forecast

If you’re traveling to Myrtle Beach or plan to stay in the area for Thanksgiving, you’re in luck — Thanksgiving week’s forecast is looking like it will be a sunny one for the area.

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny and clear days ahead, and temperatures in the 60s as you gobble some turkey this week.

King tides are forecast to last through Thanksgiving morning, bringing higher swells to the coastal areas of the Grand Strand. The swells are the last set of king tides for the year.

Here are the week’s temperatures in Myrtle Beach, according to the weather service:

Monday: High of 62 degrees, low of 44 degrees

Tuesday: High of 66, low of 50

Wednesday: High of 71, low of 50

Thanksgiving: High of 62, low of 44

Black Friday: High of 57, low of 44

Some Grand Strand restaurants will be offering feasts Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of restaurants and where to make reservations: https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/news/local/article237351529.html.