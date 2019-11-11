Local
A trot before turkey? Here are races happening on Thanksgiving Day along the Grand Strand
How about a trot before your turkey on Thanksgiving?
There are 5k, 10k and Tot Trot races around the Myrtle Beach area to start off your Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of races and how to register:
- Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot at Market Common - The 13th annual 5k race begins at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at Valor Park. To register, visit http://myrtlebeachturkeytrot.com/.
- Turkey Trot at Barefoot Landing - This 5k is new to North Myrtle Beach. Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, runners can line up to run or walk near LuLu’s restaurant. There will also be a free Tot Trot at 9:30 a.m. Visit this site to register: https://www.active.com/north-myrtle-beach-sc/running/distance-running-races/n-myrtle-beach-turkey-trot-2019.
- Surfside Rotary Turkey Trot - The 9th annual 5k and 10k begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving, followed by a 1-mile race at 8:35 a.m. and a Tot Trot at 10:15 a.m. To register for the race, visit http://mbturkeytrot.com/.
- Calabash Turkey Trot - This 5th annual gathering will have a 10k, 5k and the Mashed Potato Miler, a 1-mile run, on Thanksgiving. Here is where to register: https://coastalraceproductions.com/race/calabash-turkey-trot/.
