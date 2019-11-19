Results are in: Here is who won and lost in Horry County city, town run-off elections

The latest area election season is over.

Municipalities and towns across Horry County are moving toward the next era of representation in their respective offices following Tuesday run-off elections.

Voters flocked to the polls Tuesday, with voting ending at 7 p.m., and here is how the elections panned out for each area city and town:

Myrtle Beach

Change is on the horizon in Myrlte Beach as voters elected a newcomer to serve on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

In the run-off race for one open seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council, unofficial election votes tallied Tuesday night saw John Krajc prevailing with 1810 votes, narrowly defeating three-term Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat, who received 1636 votes.

“I’m thankful, hopeful and just super excited to be here,” said Krajc, a Realtor in Myrtle Beach. “I can’t wait to serve the entire city, though, that’s the biggest thing for me; my heart is in Myrtle Beach, downtown projects where it needs the most help, but I can’t wait to help everybody.”

A run-off was held because neither Jeffcoat nor Krajc secured enough votes during the Nov. 5 election to win a seat on council, although Jeffcoat received more votes.

Incumbents Mike Chestnut and Phil Render received enough votes two weeks ago to keep their seats.

Krajc cited the residents at The Market Common, where he lives, as the reason for his victory. Over the last two weeks, Krajc has been vocal about Jeffcoat needing to recuse herself from any council votes attributed to The Market Common due to her husband’s affiliation with it.

“I think that they spoke up and they wanted representation,” said Krajc, who’s originally from Greensboro, N.C. “I want to continue to grow and I think that people want to see someone who is willing to continue to learn and represent them equally, and it doesn’t matter where someone comes from or what their background is, I am here for the people, period.”

The Election Commission will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall to certify the election results and determine the validity of ballots challenged in the election.

Conway

The results are in: Justin Jordan will be the newest leader elected to Conway City Council.

Jordan, a business owner who received 623 votes, won the race over challenger financial advisor and insurance salesman Randy Alford (252) in the run-off election. The tallies, reported by the City of Conway via Facebook, are unofficial until officially verified.

A run-off was held because neither Jordan nor Alford secured enough votes two weeks ago to win a seat on council, although Jordan received more tallies that round.

Incumbent Larry White and newcomer Alex Hyman previously secured seats as part of the 2019 municipal election.

Surfside Beach

Following months of controversy, Surfside Beach residents will welcome a new slate of elected leaders to their town council.

In the run-off race for Mayor, unofficial votes tallied Tuesday night saw Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer securing his seat with 566 votes, while challenger, former councilwoman Julie Samples, received 495 tallies. Hellyer will fill the vacancy created by Mayor Bob Childs, who elected not to seek re-election.

A run-off was held because neither Hellyer nor Samples secured enough votes during the Nov. 5 election to lock in the mayoral position, although Hellyer received more votes.

A run-off was also necessary for the four candidates vying for three open seats on Surfside Beach Town Council.

Newcomers Paul Holder, Michael Drake and Zoning Board member Cindy Keating were elected to serve their first terms on the town council. Holder was the top vote-getter with 704 votes, while Keating received 636 and Drake 588 votes. Kathryn Martin, who had the lowest votes of the four two weeks ago, received 577 votes Tuesday night.