Here are the results of the Surfside Beach Town Council run-off election

Following months of controversy, Surfside Beach residents will welcome a new slate of elected leaders to their town council.

In the run-off race for Mayor, unofficial votes tallied Tuesday night saw Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer securing his seat with 566 votes, while challenger, former councilwoman Julie Samples, received 495 tallies. Hellyer will fill the vacancy created by Mayor Bob Childs, who elected not to seek re-election.

A run-off was held because neither Hellyer nor Samples secured enough votes during the Nov. 5 election to lock in the mayoral position, although Hellyer received more votes.

A run-off was also necessary for the four candidates vying for three open seats on Surfside Beach Town Council.

Newcomers Paul Holder, Michael Drake and Zoning Board member Cindy Keating were elected to serve their first terms on the town council. Holder was the top vote-getter with 704 votes, while Keating received 636 and Drake 588 votes. Kathryn Martin, who had the lowest votes of the four two weeks ago, received 577 votes Tuesday night.