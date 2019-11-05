Still plenty to decide in Surfside Beach elections as run-offs on the horizon

Candidates running for Mayor of Surfside Beach

Election night for the Town of Surfside Beach proved to be a mere precursor to more voting drama.

The race for mayor and the filling of three town council seats will both go to a run-off, according to results obtained by The Sun News News Alliance partner WPDE.

In the mayoral race, Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer (416) votes narrowly edged former councilwoman Julie M. Samples (404), leaving a margin of error that will require a run-off, WPDE reports. Four people vying for three town council seats — Paul Holder (488 votes), Michael N. Drake (444), Zoning Board member Cindy Keating (443) and Kathryn Martin (tally unavailable) — were also within a margin of error that will require a run-off, according to WPDE.

Councilman David Pelligrino was the third mayoral candidate running.

Others vying for town council Tuesday night were: Jenn Cribb, Laverne Kreklau, Laurence McKeen and Planning Commission member Cody Sluder.

