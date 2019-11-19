Here are the results of the Myrtle Beach City Council run-off elections 

Change is on the horizon in Myrlte Beach as voters elected a newcomer to serve on the Myrtle Beach City Council.

In the run-off race for one open seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council, unofficial election votes tallied Tuesday night saw John Krajc prevailing with 1810 votes, narrowly defeating three-term Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat, who received 1636 votes.

John Krajc

A run-off was held because neither Jeffcoat nor Krajc secured enough votes during the Nov. 5 election to win a seat on council, although Jeffcoat received more votes.

Incumbents Mike Chestnut and Phil Render received enough votes two weeks ago to keep their seats.

The Election Commission will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall to certify the election results and determine the validity of ballots challenged in the election.