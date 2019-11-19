Destruction at Broadway at the Beach: These longtime attractions are no more

Change is on the horizon for Broadway at the Beach as construction crews work to demolish multiple attractions.

After AMC Classic Broadway 16 was torn down in September, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf, Pavilion Park East and the building that formerly housed MagiQuest suffered a similar fate with the area site reduced to rubble, gated off and populated with construction vehicles Monday afternoon.

While MagiQuest permanently closed in 2015, Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf had been closed for renovations since summer.

“We are finalizing plans for the theater area and will share more details in the coming months,” Broadway at the Beach spokesperson Jay Rodriguez said.

A view of the Broadway at the Beach demolition from above. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Earlier this month, Rodriguez confirmed that the popular Myrtle Beach tourist destination would be welcoming Alabama-based seafood restaurant The Hangout in 2020. The former movie theater location is where a new 45,000 square foot building would most likely be built to house The Hangout.

In addition, city records show applications for new Key West retail and office buildings at Broadway at the Beach.

— Reporter Hannah Strong contributed to this report.