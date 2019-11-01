New restaurant, retail could be coming to Broadway at the Beach. Here’s what we know

The fun of the Alabama shoreline could get a little bit closer to Myrtle Beach thanks to a new bar and restaurant seeking approval to move into Broadway at the Beach.

The Hangout, an Alabama-based restaurant known for its seafood and live music, is looking to open up a location along the Grand Strand — likely where the AMC theater used to be in the entertainment complex — and has submitted a proposal to the City of Myrtle Beach to get the ball rolling.

Currently, the restaurant’s only location in Gulf Shores, Alabama offers a seafood menu, specialty cocktails and craft beer, special events, concerts and other beach-themed activities. There is also going to be a Thanksgiving buffet this coming holiday.

“Seafood, music and family. Let’s hang. Live music every night, foam parties on the hour,” the Hang’s website advertises.

Over 6,000 people have reviewed the location with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

“The Hangout always feels like a beach party,” the Hangout’s website touts.

Alabama-based restaurant, The Hangout, could be expanding to Broadway at the Beach. Courtesy of The City of Myrtle Beach

The former AMC CLASSIC Broadway 16 location is where a new 45,000 square feet building would most likely be built to house Hangout. The Myrtle Beach theater closed last month after being in business for decades.

Last month, the area was gated off with construction crews demolishing the large structure.

It could be a while, however, before the doors open at the new restaurant. Right now a proposal to bring the Hangout must get approval from the Community Appearance Board before building permits can be issued and construction can begin.

The proposal is scheduled to go before Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board on Thursday. According to City Spokesperson Mark Kruea, if the plans receive approval from the board, the applicant can submit a building permit, with staff also ensuring plans comply with the building and life safety codes.

In addition, city records show applications for new Key West retail and office buildings at Broadway at the Beach. These two must get CAB approval before being submitted.

Representatives from Broadway at the Beach and The Hangout were not immediately available for comment.