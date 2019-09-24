Local
Demolition of building that housed Broadway at the Beach movie theater underway
Drone footage of Broadway 16 Theater demolition
Construction workers have begun the demolition of Broadway at the Beach’s former movie theater.
About a quarter of the building that formerly housed AMC CLASSIC Broadway 16 was demolished as of Tuesday. Areas of the site are gated off with construction vehicles present.
The Myrtle Beach theater closed last month after being in business for decades.
Jay Rodriguez, spokesperson for Broadway at the Beach, said in an email last month that the theater’s lease was to expire at the end of August and the last showing was Aug. 8.
“We are finalizing plans for the theater area and will share more details in the coming months,” he said last month, but had no further details to share as of Tuesday afternoon.
Longtime manager Bob Escobar previously told The Sun News the theater had been open since 1996.
