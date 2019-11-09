Local
Horry County Coroner identifies victims in Aynor, Conway crashes
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in two separate wrecks.
Zorrein McClary, 50, died at the Conway Medical Center after a crash in Aynor. McClary was from the Aynor area.
The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8 a.m. Friday morning on 11th Avenue, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2007 Honda Accord traveling north ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Collins said.
The office also identified Allan Cunningham, 35, as the victim in a Thursday wreck on Depot Road in the Conway area. Conway police is investigating that crash.
A single-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. and the car overturned in the swamp. Cunningham was the driver and a passenger was taken to the hospital.
