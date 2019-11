A person has died after a vehicle overturned into a swamp in Conway on Thursday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two occupants in the vehicle were entrapped in the single-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. near Depot Road and U.S. 501 Business. The driver died and a passenger was transported to the hospital, HCFR reports.

The name of the victim has not been released.

