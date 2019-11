A driver has died after running off the road and striking a tree in Aynor on Friday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened about 8 a.m. on 11th Avenue, Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP said. A 2007 Honda Accord traveling north ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Collins said.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, he said.

SCHP is investigating.

