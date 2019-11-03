Horry County Coroner identifies Aynor residents killed in fiery wreck

A grandmother and her granddaughter died in a fiery car wreck last week, officials said.

On Sunday, the Horry County identified the victims as 62-year-old Glenda Smith and 17-year-old Jada Carter. Both lived in the Aynor area.

Emergency crews responded to Valley Forge Road near Louisville Road around 3 p.m. Friday for the deadly crash.

A 2013 GMC Yukon was driving on Valley Forge Road when it hit a 2008 Chevrolet HHR that disregarded a stop sign on Louisville Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carter and Smith were inside the HHR and the vehicle caught fire after the wreck.

Three people who were inside the GMC went to the hospital for treatment, Collins said.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews also responded to the scene.