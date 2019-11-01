Two dead in fiery Aynor crash, three others taken to hospital

Two people died in a fiery crash outside of Aynor on Friday afternoon.

A 2013 GMC Yukon was driving on Valley Forge Road when it his a 2008 Chevrolet HHR that disregarded a stop sign on Louisville Road, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Two people inside the Chevrolet died. The car caught fire after the crash.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims.

Three people who were inside the GMC were taken to the hospital for treatment, Collins said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m.

Horry County Fire and Rescue crews also responded to the scene.