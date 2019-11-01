Horry County coroner responding after wreck, car fire in Aynor area

The Horry Coroner is responding to the scene after a car caught fire during a wreck outside of the Aynor area.

Coroner Robert Edge confirmed members of his office are on the way to the scene.

Around 3 p.m., fire crews were called to Valley Forge Road and Louisville Road for the reported wreck.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, there were several injuries in the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the area.