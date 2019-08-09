Broadway at the Beach movie theater closes after decades of business

Broadway at the Beach’s movie theater has closed after being in business for decades, according to a sign posted outside of the theater.

“Broadway 16 is now closed. Thank you for being out guest for the last 23 years!! Please visit our AMC Myrtle Beach Mall location for future movies,” the sign reads.

The Sun News has reached out to Broadway at the Beach representatives for comment.

The Myrtle Beach theater — known as AMC CLASSIC Broadway 16 — closed Thursday, said longtime Manager Bob Escobar.

Escobar, 71, said he was a facility manager at the theater, and that he worked there since 1996. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force, Escobar then started working at the theater as an assistant manager.

He said he received a call Sunday, learning the movie theater’s last day of business would be Thursday.

“My jaw dropped,” Escobar said, adding he lost a portion of his family’s income last year when his wife died. “Sooner or later, we all must go. I guess things don’t last forever, you know.”