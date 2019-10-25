Will it be a weekend spent inside? Here’s the latest Myrtle Beach-area forecast

It could be a wet weekend in the Myrtle Beach area, according to forecasters.

After a forecast of sunny and 75 degrees on Friday, there is a slight chance of rain showers Saturday with a higher chance for the evening and Sunday, the National Weather Service reports.

Friday night’s low is expected to drop to about 64 degrees, forecasters say.

A high temperature around 76 degrees is predicted Saturday and a high of 79 Sunday, the NWS reports. Lows are predicted to be around 69 degrees. Wind gusts on Saturday could reach up to 18 mph, the weather service predicts.

Beautiful Thursday then a developing system to our west will increase our temperatures, humidity, and rain chances. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/NCbcJFNHJj — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) October 24, 2019

Rainfall over the weekend could spill into the week. The weather service reports a 40 percent chance of precipitation Monday.

King tides are predicted to roll into the Grand Strand beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Halloween. Tides could bring flooding during peak tide times.