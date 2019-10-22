King tides forecast to roll into the Grand Strand through Halloween

King tides are rolling into the Grand Strand this weekend and expected to last nearly one week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ocean tide table chart.

The first king tide is expected Saturday morning, with the last scheduled for Halloween morning, the chart shows. The highest king tide is forecast for Monday during the new moon.

Low-lying areas across the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach area may experience flooding during peak tide times.

King tides, also known as perigean spring tides, happen when the Earth, moon and sun are aligned during a new or full moon while the moon is as close as it gets to the Earth during its orbit.

For specific king tide times, visit https://scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/Library/CR-006341_2019.pdf.