Roads will close in Myrtle Beach this weekend. Here’s when and where

As runners take on Myrtle Beach streets, police are warning drivers to avoid closed roads during Saturday’s race.

The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday morning, has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Nestor, said city spokesman Mark Kruea.

“The latest forecast for Tropical Storm Nestor calls for it to peak here at approximately 3:00 a.m., Sunday morning, with possible wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour,” Kruea said in an email Friday afternoon. “Unfortunately, that is precisely the time that city crews were scheduled to be on the streets placing the infrastructure for the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon.”

He said 1,200 runners were registered for the mini marathon.

Saturday’s Coastal 5K race is still set to start at 7:30 a.m. at The Market Common. The 1-mile Doggie Dash will follow at 8:45 a.m. Cpl. Henry Bresadola with Myrtle Beach police said eastbound Farrow Parkway in front of Grand Park will be closed from about 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information on Saturday’s race, visit https://www.runmyrtlebeach.com/Event_Information/Coastal_5K.htm.