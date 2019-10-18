Storm on its way: Here’s when the worst conditions are predicted for Myrtle Beach

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nestor is on track to bring rain and heavy winds to the Myrtle Beach area during the weekend, forecasters say.

Rain is expected to move into the area Saturday as the tropical cyclone makes landfall on the Florida Panhandle from the Gulf of Mexico, and is predicted to move across the Southeast.

The National Weather Service is calling for showers mainly after 5 p.m. Saturday, and about 2 inches of rainfall is possible in the Myrtle Beach area. Recent dry conditions will alleviate the potential for flooding, forecasters say.

It’s possible the area could experience wind gusts of more than 30 mph, according to the NWS Wilmington. The highest potential for tornadoes is along the coast and tornadoes could develop Saturday night and into Sunday morning, the NWS Wilmington, North Carolina said in a Friday morning briefing.

Heavy rain and breezy conditions will continue through the night Saturday and through the day Sunday, with chances of showers decreasing by Sunday night, according to the NWS.

There is a potential for waterspouts over the weekend, with the worst marine conditions expected Saturday night through Sunday morning. Waves could reach up to 7 feet in the Myrtle Beach area and up to 10 feet in the Georgetown area, the NWS Wilmington states.

The Myrtle Beach area should experience high temperatures around the mid 70s this weekend, with low temperatures dropping to about 54 degrees Friday night and to the mid 60s Saturday night, the weather service reports.

National Hurricane Center

The NWS in Wilmington said the storm is expected to become a tropical or subtropical storm before making landfall in Florida on Saturday morning. The storm will lose “tropical characteristics” as it moves closer to the Grand Strand, the NWS reports.