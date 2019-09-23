Festivals, pumpkin patches and more: Fall brings seasonal events to Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach celebrates Oktoberfest Myrtle Beach hosted its ninth annual Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday with food vendors, beer, and a pumpkin patch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myrtle Beach hosted its ninth annual Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday with food vendors, beer, and a pumpkin patch.

Fall is here, Myrtle Beach, and the season is bringing spooky Halloween affairs, festivals with plenty of pumpkins and seasonal events to the area.

Annual events are returning, including the Conway Ghost Walk, the Myrtle Beach Oktoberfest and the Harvest Home Festival at Brookgreen Gardens.

Here is a list of events around Horry and Georgetown counties for spooky entertainment, pumpkin picking and Oktoberfest beer:

Harvest Home Festival - The annual festival — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6 at Brookgreen Gardens — is a family friendly event with a pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, scarecrow building and live entertainment. Here is information about event tickets.

Myrtle Beach Oktoberfest - The event is Oct. 11-12 at Grand Park at Market Common, featuring a “huge” beer selection, more than 60 vendors, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch and inflatables.

15th Annual Little River ShrimpFest - More than 150 vendors will be at the annual event Oct. 12-13 at the Historic Little River Waterfront. Fresh local seafood will be served near the waterfront restaurants.

Conway Ghost Walk - Tours are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19, with walks starting every 15 minutes from 428 Main St. in Conway.

30th Annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show - Show goers can see more than 140 classic wooden boats on display Oct. 18-20 on Front Street in Georgetown.

40th Annual Loris Bog-Off Festival - Celebrate 40 years of chicken bog Oct. 19 on Main Street in Loris, and a night ending with fireworks. Here is more information about the bog-off.

Halloween Bash on The Avenue - Folks can enter a costume contest at the Halloween celebration, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Broadway at the Beach.