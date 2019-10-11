Paula Deen is coming to Myrtle Beach. Here’s when you can meet her

SHARE COPY LINK

Get ready y’all. Celebrity chef Paula Deen is coming to Myrtle Beach.

Deen will be signing copies of her cookbooks at the her restaurant at Broadway at the Beach on Oct. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. She recently released a new cookbook called “Southern Baking.”

The Paula Deen’s Family Restaurant sells copies of her books, branded cookware and other items. Deen’s career includes shows on Food Network and a channel on Roku.

The restaurant serves Southern favorites inspired by Deen’s cooking like “best ever” fried chicken and “ol’ fashioned” meatloaf. The food is served family style with unlimited refills on your order.

The celebrity chef’s restaurant chain has six locations, including the Myrtle Beach one that opened in 2017.