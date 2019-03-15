Wicked Tuna is opening a second restaurant, this one on the ocean in Myrtle Beach

The second Wicked Tuna restaurant on the Grand Strand is expected to open at the 2nd Avenue Pier (pictured) in Myrtle Beach as early as late May. The original Wicked Tuna is on the marsh in Murrells Inlet. Alan Blondin ablondin@thesunnews.com