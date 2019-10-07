Is fall weather here to stay? Here is your Myrtle Beach-area forecast for the week

SHARE COPY LINK

Forecasters say the 90-degree heat has left the Myrtle Beach area and cooler temperatures are expected for the week.

High temperatures throughout the week will be in in the upper 70s, with lows in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina. A cold front is expected to move into the area Tuesday morning, and breezy weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

A cloudy couple of days are forecast and scattered showers are possible through Tuesday night, the NWS reports in its outlook, noting rain chances are higher along the coast.

After rain showers pass, expect a partly sunny day Wednesday and a couple of mostly sunny days as the weekend approaches, according to the NWS.

The potential for strong rip currents could increase mid week due to a “southeast swell,” according to the NWS.

Sunshine and fall-like temperatures are forecast to continue through the weekend, the NWS reports.

