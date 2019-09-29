See inside the new Thompson Farm Brickyard Plantation spot as it opens for fall

Fall season has arrived at Thompson Farm Brickyard Plantation Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation kicked off it's fall season events outside of Conway on Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation kicked off it's fall season events outside of Conway on Friday night.

The Thompson Farm and Nursery at the Brickyard is now open for fall activities.

And over 100 Horry County residents gathered at sunset for a movie.

Friday evening marked the first day of operations at the new agritourism farm located on Highway 701 just outside of Conway. Operator Scott Thompson kicked off the festivities with a “Flashlight Friday” by showcasing all his new farm had to offer.

There was a corn maze, farm animals on display, face painting and a bouncy house. Also on Fridays there is a movie starting close to sun down. On Friday it was “A Nightmare Before Christmas,” but the movie will change each week. The events last until 10 p.m., so a flashlight is needed.

And an 85-foot slide had kids rushing up a set of stairs to take another trip down. There will also be a different food truck each week, and a coffee bar serving fall treats.

The Flashlight Friday event will be held each Friday during the month of October. Tickets are $10 and kids ages 2 and under get in free.

On Saturdays and Sundays there will be daytime activities, such as a hay ride or petting zoo.

The farm is located at 100 Brickyard Place just outside Conway. The location is a historic brickyard along the Waccamaw River. Bricks can still be seen lodged into the banks near the property.

Friday’s event was just the start of what Thompson hopes to use the property for. He also plans to propel agritourism there by including tent camping, weddings and even using the property’s boat landing as a place to start river tours.

But on Friday night, he was just happy to see people enjoying the new location.

“I’m relieved we are open. I’ve worked day in and day out to accomplish this,” he said.