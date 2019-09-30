When will Myrtle Beach feel some fall weather? Here’s this week’s forecast

Carolina’s king tides explained King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK King tides bring higher-than-average tides ashore through the year in South Carolina. The extreme tides occur when the moon passes close to the earth during it's orbit.

It may be fall, but this week will be a hot and sunny one for the Grand Strand.

Don’t worry — cooler temperatures are forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Myrtle Beach area will slightly dip to the low 80s Tuesday before climbing up to about 85 degrees Wednesday and 87 Thursday, the weather service reports. Friday’s temperature will be in the mid 80s before dropping into the 70s for the weekend.

Low temperatures through the week will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, the weather service predicts. The weekend’s lows are forecast to be around 63 Saturday and around 69 Sunday.

King tides, which have been sweeping through the Grand Strand since Wednesday, are happening Monday morning and forecast Tuesday morning, with the last higher-than-average tide Wednesday morning. Here is a tide table chart to track area tides.