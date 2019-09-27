Vroom: Here’s your guide to the Fall Bike Rally including events and forecast

Myrtle Beach Bike Week: What it’s like as a Harley rally girl Suck Bang Blow bar in Murrells Inlet hires professional bike rally girls as bartenders for Harley Week. The women share what it’s like to work the bike festival event, what they wear & why they return. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Suck Bang Blow bar in Murrells Inlet hires professional bike rally girls as bartenders for Harley Week. The women share what it’s like to work the bike festival event, what they wear & why they return.

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally is almost here, but summer-like weather is still ahead for the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a dry and sunny weekend and into next week as the Fall Bike Rally begins Monday. High temperatures for the weekend are 85 degrees Saturday and 87 Sunday, the NWS reports, with temperatures at night in the low 70s.

After the weekend, the NWS calls for sunny days to start the week, with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Various businesses throughout the Grand Strand are welcoming bikers for the week-long rally. Here is more information about the event.

Suck Bang Blow, a popular bike rally spot in Murrells Inlet, will have its famous burnout contest at 8 p.m. Wednesday and annual poker run 10 a.m. Thursday, according to its website. The spot will also have live music from Cowboy Kid Rock, Joe Santana, Tyler Hatley, Ashley Martin and Jasmine Cain.

Other popular bike rally spots include the Beaver Bar, bike-friendly breakfast restaurant Plantation Pancake House in Surfside and The Rat Hole, which will host rodeo events through the week.