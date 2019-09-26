Here’s what’s happening with this popular Broadway at the Beach attraction

Broadway at the Beach’s Pavilion Park gets a brand new observation wheel Craig Atkins, Director of the Pavilion Park at Broadway at the Beach, discusses the Broadway 360, a 156 foot tall observation wheel with 36 gondolas that plans to open this summer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Craig Atkins, Director of the Pavilion Park at Broadway at the Beach, discusses the Broadway 360, a 156 foot tall observation wheel with 36 gondolas that plans to open this summer.

If you’ve traveled past Broadway at the Beach recently you may have noticed a difference in one its most eye-catching attractions.

Parts of the Broadway 360 Observation Wheel, a Ferris wheel located at Pavilion Park West, was taken down on Thursday with construction crews removing about a quarter of the attraction. The Observation Wheel’s gondolas were also removed and sitting in a nearby parking lot.

The ride is currently undergoing maintenance work that includes replacement in the axle, according to managing partner Bill Prescott, who added the ride should be back up and running next Thursday.

This isn’t the only change happening at entertainment complex off U.S. 17 Bypass.

Earlier this week, about a quarter of the building that formerly housed AMC CLASSIC Broadway 16 was demolished as of Tuesday. Areas of the site are gated off with construction vehicles present.

The Myrtle Beach theater closed last month after being in business for decades.