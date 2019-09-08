Broadway at the Beach sports bar shuts doors for good just as football season heats up

What’s new for 2019? 8 restaurant openings in the Grand Strand With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With new restaurants opening this year, Myrtle Beach locals and visitors have several culinary options to choose from. Here’s a list of the latest restaurant openings in 2019.

On the first NFL Sunday of 2019, one Broadway at the Beach sports bar was uncharacteristically quiet.

Chuck & Duck’s Sports Grill sat idle Sunday, with locked doors and the tables, chairs and booths removed from inside. The Broadway at the Beach watering hole and restaurant closed a little over a week ago, according to its Facebook page.

“Come celebrate with us this weekend which will be our last weekend!! #lightsout,” the Aug. 30 post reads.

Known for its $1 Duck brews, Chuck & Duck’s featured more than 50 flatscreen TVs and two patios, including one in the back featuring a fire pit.

As of Sunday, Chuck & Duck’s was still listed on Broadway at the Beach’s website, but its individual website was no longer active. An attempt to get further information from Burroughs & Chapin, Broadway at the Baech’s owner, through its public relations firm, LHWH, was unsuccessful at the time of this report.

Chuck & Ducks is among three Broadway at the Beach nightlife spots that have closed in the last year. Original Shucker’s Raw Bar and Broadway Louies closed in 2018.