Another Broadway at the Beach nightlife staple to close its doors

By David Wetzel and

Josh Bell

December 11, 2018 04:52 PM

Another longtime staple of Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square is set to close.

Broadway Louie’s, a sports and karaoke bar, will be shutting its doors after 20 years following the New Year’s Eve bash, according to Alyssa M. Petitto, Celebrations Nitelife marketing director/manager.

Petitto declined to give the nature of the parting of ways.

Broadway Louie’s is owned by Celebrations Nitelife, which also owns Broadway at the Beach nightclubs Oz and Malibu’s Surf Bar.

Shucker’s Original Raw Bar, which had also been part of Celebrity Square for 20 years, closed on Nov. 17.

