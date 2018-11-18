Longtime staple of Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square shuts its doors for good

Original Shucker’s Raw Bar’s run at Broadway at the Beach is over.
The longtime restaurant known for its raw oysters and being part of Celebrity Square’s nightlife closed its doors for good following “Farewell to Broadway” event Saturday night.
“We have enjoyed being the local spot for 20 years and appreciate all of you who have been part of our family for all these years,” a Facebook post from Nov. 10 announcing the closure said. “We would like to thank all of you that we have met along this journey and help make Shucker’s what it is today.”
The other Shucker’s location, at 300 North Kings Highway, will remain open, the post said.
The post did not state the reason for closing, nor has there been any announcements of another tenant taking over the spot at Broadway at the Beach.
“Cheers to Shucker’s and the many people that have walked through that door,” Shucker’s Facebook post said. “It was all of you that made it what we are today and we are forever thankful.”
