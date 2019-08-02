City of Conway is looking to build a new, centralized town hall. Here’s why

City of Conway going through a revitalization The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Conway is currently going through a revitalization with city leaders trying to attract area newcomers by connecting the popular river front area with downtown merchants.

The City of Conway could look to build a new city hall in the near future.

City Council will gather to discuss “goals relating to function, form, financial stewardship and project time associated with construction of a new Conway City Hall” on Monday at 4 p.m.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said talks about needing a new city hall have been going on for some time now.

“Our city hall, built in 1825, served as the county courthouse for 83 years before a larger, more suitable structure was built. The city took ownership in 1908, and for 111 years has served our needs relatively well,” Blain-Bellamy said in an email. “As the city’s need for administrative space, safety, technology and customer convenience grow, so does the need for a new address.”

The City Council and staff will meet with architects to discuss the needs facing the city.

Mt. Pleasant-based company Stubbs Muldrow Herin architects will be presenting to council about the possibilities of a new town hall. The firm worked on the City of North Charleston Public Works building and the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall.

Currently, Conway’s government is divided into different buildings scattered around the city. The historic building on Main Street is where City Council meets and administrative staff keep offices. Around the block is the planning building and public works is further down Highway 378, and other departments are in the City Annex.

A new building could consolidate most services to one building.

“The main reason the city is looking to build a new city hall is that the city continues to grow, and therefore, city services continue to grow. We’ve outgrown the building we are currently in now, and we’re looking to create a centralized location for our citizens,” City Spokesperson Taylor Newell said.

Council was told in a December meeting that the building was damaged due to heavy rains from Hurricane Florence. Water hit the building so hard it made its way inside, requiring work to get the moisture out.

Repairing the nearly 200-year-old building is a costly task due to certain precautions needed to protect the heritage of it.

Maintaining the historic character of Conway and being centrally located are priorities for Blain-Bellamy. She said ideally a new building would be a center for the community to engage with its government.

“This may also be an opportunity to contract with other public service providers for use of space until such time that every square foot is dedicated use by the city. Ideally, city hall will also serve as a space that allows for various uses,” she said.