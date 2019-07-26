‘Losing a little piece of Conway’: Longstanding Fireman’s Club torn down after flooding

The Fireman’s Clubhouse, a waterfront land mark in Conway, was demolished on Friday. Built in 1953, the clubhouse was the site of social events in Conway for decades. The building was deemed damaged beyond repair by Hurricane Florence’s flooding last September. Thursday, July 24, 2019. jlee@thesunnews.com

The Fireman’s Clubhouse in Conway was once a gathering place for the fire department of Conway and the community.

Just outside of downtown on Elm Street, it was a venue that hosted parties, weddings and birthday celebrations since it was built in 1953. On Friday, the building was torn down after decades of serving its community.

“It’s a bittersweet day,” Conway Spokesperson Taylor Newell said. “We’re losing a little piece of Conway.”

As the building came down, the sound of falling metal and wood could be heard bounding off the trees across the Waccamaw River’s banks. People on morning walks and bike rides paused to see the building come down.

The club was ruined during Hurricane Florence with water getting well into the riverside property. Watermarks along the building reach to near the roof.

While the building survived previous floods, the damage from the 2018 flood was so significant the building was deemed unsafe and marked for demolition. Newell said the city was waiting for FEMA to provide funds to tear the building down before the demolition got underway.

While just one of many structures that was destroyed in the record-breaking flood, few others held the cultural significance of this building, especially for the firefighters of Conway, who used it as a meeting space.

In addition, residents could apply to rent the building for personal celebrations too. The rental cost was relatively low for a waterfront facility. The club was also accessible to all, with a wheel chair elevator on the outside, ensuring any resident of Rivertown could enjoy the site.

At this time, there is no exact plans for the next structure. Newell said she expects the city will try to find some sort of facility to foster community memories like the Fireman’s Club did.