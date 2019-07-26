Local
Has the harsh heat left Myrtle Beach? Here’s your weekend forecast
If you enjoy an outdoor happy hour, this weekend may be the perfect time for a drink outside.
The harsh 90-degree heat is expected to stay away for the next few days after a cold front moved through the Carolinas this week.
The weekend forecast is calling for high temperatures in the mid 80s for the Myrtle Beach area, according to the National Weather Service.
The area has a mostly sunny weekend ahead, with wind gusts up to 16 mph, the weather service reports. Expect a low temperature around 70 degrees through Sunday, according to the NWS outlook.
Temperatures are predicted to inch up to 88 degrees Wednesday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday, the NWS reports.
