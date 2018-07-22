Wanting to go out for brunch? The Myrtle Beach area has you covered

Brunch — it’s the special word for that mid-morning meal that combines breakfast and lunch.
And there are certainly many places to grab a bite in the Myrtle Beach area.
If you’re wanting to dine at Market Common, Crepe Creation offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes, as well as Belgian waffles, soup, salad and paninis. There’s a dozen types of dessert crepes that can be filled with fruit, chocolate, coconut or honey. The savory crepes include vegetables, chicken or steak. Crepe Creation opens every day at 8 a.m.
Also at Market Common is Gordon Biersch brewery. Start off your day with a flatbread, bruschetta chicken or a traditional sausage platter. Opening each day at 11 a.m., the brewery has German inspired beer crafted on site.
Sea Captain’s House, at 3002 N. Ocean Blvd., offers a range of seafood, from she crab soup to the Carolina founder sandwich to “tempting” shrimp salads. The captain’s favorites include a fresh baked quiche of the day and jambalaya.
Eggs Up Grill has locations all around the Grand Strand area. The restaurant has been cracking eggs and showing southern hospitality since 1986. Brunch with “The Classic,” two eggs with your choice of bacon or sausage and served with our famous home fries or grits and toast or go for something sweet like the “Chocolate Waffle Crunch.”
Enjoy benedicts or banana french toast at one of Croissants’ two locations in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant is open until 2 p.m. on Sundays and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The bistro and bakery even has it’s own cookbook.
