Secrets swirl around new Myrtle Beach amusement attraction plans. Here’s what we know

An amusement attraction that requires a portion of land off Ocean Boulevard to be rezoned received first reading approval by Myrtle Beach city officials on Tuesday, despite details about the attraction remaining under wraps.

Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone approximately two acres at 14th Avenue North between Ocean Boulevard and Chester Street from a mixed-use high density to an amusement zone to house up to eight luxury single-family vacation rentals, a four-story garage with 350 spaces, and an outdoor amusement attraction.

The amusement attraction is currently being proposed between Withers Drive and Ocean Boulevard, with the parking structure and rentals bordering Chester Street. The land is currently a parking lot.

Applicant Brian Macho, of CPC Oceantfront Delaware, LLC, told officials he couldn’t specify the type of amusement attraction under consideration due to a confidentiality agreement with the operator of the amusement company. Macho also shared his discretion to Planning Commission twice before receiving their recommendation for approval.

Macho explained the attraction in consideration wouldn’t be “tremendously high” or loud, and would be an “interesting visual feature” that would compliment neighboring attractions. He previously assured planning officials the attraction isn’t a roller coaster.

“I can assure that you we are heavily invested in the area so you can imagine we have every incentive to make sure the quality of the construction and visual appeal in that area is going to be valuable one,” Macho told council.

The ordinance would also implement an amendment to the amusement zone making an attraction within the zoning district a conditional use that can’t be built within 220 feet of a library, school and church.