Amusement attraction is one step closer to coming to fruition in Myrtle Beach

Developers proposing amusement zone in Myrtle Beach CPC Oceanfront Delaware is proposing to rezone approximately 2.16 acres between Ocean Boulevard and Chester Street at 14th Ave. North. The land would be rezoned from a mixed-use high density to an amusement zone. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CPC Oceanfront Delaware is proposing to rezone approximately 2.16 acres between Ocean Boulevard and Chester Street at 14th Ave. North. The land would be rezoned from a mixed-use high density to an amusement zone.

Myrtle Beach planning officials approved a proposal that would rezone a portion of land off Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach to accommodate an amusement attraction.

Planning Commission agreed to rezone approximately two acres at 14th Avenue North between Ocean Boulevard and Chester Street from a mixed-use high density to an amusement zone. The proposal will now go before city council.

CPC Oceanfront Delaware, LLC, which also developed the three-story entertainment complex THEBlvd on Ocean Boulevard, requested the land, currently a parking lot, be rezoned to house luxury single-family vacation rentals, a multi-level parking garage and an outdoor amusement area.

Applicant Brian Macho, who went before planning Tuesday, told officials he couldn’t specify the type of amusement attraction under consideration due to a confidentiality agreement with the operator of the amusement company. Macho said the attraction isn’t a roller coaster or “tremendously high” and is something that doesn’t currently exist in Myrtle Beach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’ve spent a ton of time on this project in various uses,” Macho said. “I think we’ve put the appropriate protections in place to make sure the development is a success and is appropriate for this neighborhood.”

The amusement attraction is currently being proposed between Withers Drive and Ocean Boulevard, with the parking structure and rentals bordering Chester Street. The vacation homes would each have six to eight bedrooms that include high-scale amenities including roughly five parking spots, a pool, and a theater, game room and golf simulator.

While officials are enthusiastic to see the land — which is also an opportunity zone — developed, they issued concern with granting the developer full access to the land by rezoning as amusement land. Officials agreed to an amendment that would make any amusements within the zoning district a conditional use that can’t be built within 220 feet of a library, school or church.

“People are reluctant because of the A (Amusement Zone) not because of the development. I sure would like to see us be more proactive,” planning member Joyce Karetas said. “I want to do the right thing and have this development go forward.”