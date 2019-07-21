Military tour, Myrtle Beach movie celebration coming to one shopping district this fall

Dragon Boat Festival At The Market Common The 8th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival is held to raise funds for teen out-reach in Myrtle Beach. Saturday, April 30, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 8th Annual Ground Zero Dragon Boat Festival is held to raise funds for teen out-reach in Myrtle Beach. Saturday, April 30, 2016.

A celebration of a movie filmed in Myrtle Beach and trolley tours are coming to The Market Common this fall.

Market Common officials announced several events for the upcoming months including:

On Sept. 14, there will be a 30th Anniversary celebration of the movie “Shag” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tupelo Honey in Myrtle Beach. The movie was filmed and set in Myrtle Beach. There will be food and discussion of the story behind the making of the movie. Those who were in the movie will also be acknowledged. Participants will also have the chance to watch the film.

A trolley tour is planned for Sept. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. called “The Market Common Military History Tour.” The area of the Market Common was an Air Force base from World War II until Desert Storm. The tour will give participants a narrated history of the base and then there will be a reception at Tupelo Honey.

Just in time for Halloween, “The Market Common Local Ghosts, Historic Folk & Pirates Tour” is set for Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The two-hour trolley tour will take participants from Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet and includes of a tour of Atalaya, a fortress-like beach home at Huntington Beach State Park.

On Nov. 8., in connection to Veterans Day, there will be a two-hour trolley tour called “The Market Common Early Myrtle Beach & The War Years Tour.” That event runs from 10 a.m. until noon and will make stops in some of the area’s oldest neighborhoods. Participants will learn about what it Myrtle Beach was like during its earliest years.

Tickets for the trolley tours are $30 each and the movie screening event is $25 and can be bought on Eventbrite.com. For more information, call (843) 839-3500 or visit https://www.marketcommonmb.com/events.