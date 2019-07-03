Show off your American spirit at these Myrtle Beach contests for a chance to win cash

Sights and sounds from the Grand Strand’s Fourth of July celebrations North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade.

What’s more American than a Fourth of July hot dog eating contest?

There are a few games and eating contests you can enter for a chance to win prizes Thursday in Myrtle Beach.

The “big weiner” of the Liberty Brewery & Grill hot dog eating contest at Broadway at the Beach will win $300, according to its website. The contest is 3 p.m. Thursday, featuring the restaurant’s newest menu addition — Pigman Goods Beef Hot Dogs from Atlanta.

Participants may register for the contest on Liberty’s website by paying a $5 refundable deposit, which is returned at check in. The object of the contest is to eat as many hot dogs and buns as possible in three minutes, according to Liberty’s rules.

The second place winner will receive a $200 HHG gift card and third place winner will receive a Liberty and Pigman Goods “swag bag” and a $100 HHG gift card, according to its site.

If hot dogs aren’t your thing, what about a cupcake eating contest?

Croissants Bistro & Bakery is hosting its 8th annual Fourth of July cupcake eating contest and festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Marina Park at the Grande Dunes, according to a release from the restaurant.

The competition will start at 11:30 a.m. and contestants have five minutes to eat as many cupcakes as they can. The winner will receive $500 and tickets to Myrtle Beach-area attractions, restaurants and stores, the release states.

The contest is $20 to enter and includes a t-shirt. The release states only the first 50 to register will be accepted into the contest. Here’s where to register.