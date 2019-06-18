Fireworks, parades and a flyover: Here’s your Myrtle Beach area Fourth of July guide

Sights and sounds from the Grand Strand’s Fourth of July celebrations North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North myrtle Beach held its annual 'Salute From the Shore' while Ocean Lakes Campground celebrated with its annual 4th of July Golf Cart Parade.

The Grand Strand will soon be full of red, white and blue as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Here’s a guide on where to see fireworks, parades and a military flyover. You can also run in an Independence Day race.

Cherry Grove Pier fireworks kicks off at 9:30 p.m. July 4 and can be viewed from the beach.

Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach will have a fireworks show beginning 10 p.m. July 4, and will be shot over Lake Broadway. Live entertainment around Broadway is also scheduled as part of the complex’s Great American Summer Nights.

Barefoot Landing firework show kicks off at 10 p.m. July 4.

Murrells Inlet Marshwalk will have fireworks at 10 p.m. July 4 at the end of Veterans Pier. Fireworks will be visible from the Marshwalk and the marsh shoreline.

Murrells Inlet Boat Parade starts at 9 a.m. and will cruise through the inlet. The parade can be seen from anywhere along the Marshwalk.

Salute from the Shore starts at 1 p.m. in Cherry Grove and end over the May River Sandbar in Bluffton about 1:25 p.m. Folks on the beach can see a flyover of F-18s from Marine Aircraft Group 31, according to a release from Salute to the Shore.





Surfside Beach has a Fourth of July celebration at the pier from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with live entertainment.

The 10th annual Myrtle Beach Independence Day 5k starts at 7:30 a.m. July 4 at The Market Common. Runners will receive a race shirt and a post-race breakfast from Bojangles. Here’s how to register for the 5k and 1-mile races.

Conway Riverfest is happening the weekend before July 4, bringing vendors, a golf cart parade and a kids zone. The event is 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29. Admission is free for Elm Street activities and Riverfront Park area admission is $5 and free from children 12 years old and under. A fireworks extravaganza starts at 9:30 p.m.